Microloan program application portal for damaged Kenosha businesses to open soon

The application portal for a microloan program designed to help Kenosha businesses impacted by the protests in August that escalated into looting and violence will open Monday, Oct. 26, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced.

The WEDC’s Disaster Recovery Microloan Program will offer $4 million in grants to help businesses with cleanup costs, repairs, temporary operating space and restoration services. Eligible businesses can receive an up to $50,000 microloan.

The loans are specifically for businesses who received physical damage because of the unrest and who intend to resume operations in the community as quickly as possible, according to a press release. The loans will be disbursed through the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

To apply, businesses will need a police report, insurance claim information, repair estimate, photos of the damage, 2018 and 2019 financials and/or tax returns as well as plans to reopen/relocate if applicable.

Applications will be open until 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Click here for more information or to apply.