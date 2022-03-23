Michael Cudahy’s 10 rules for business offer lessons for today’s business leaders | Ep. 122

This week’s episode features former BizTimes executive editor Steve Jagler’s 2013 interview with businessman and philanthropist Michael Cudahy. Recorded when Cudahy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BizTimes Bravo/IQ Awards, the interview features stories of how Marquette Electronics was started and negotiating with Jack Welch and GE. It also features a long discussion on Cudahy’s rules for business. While Jagler and Cudahy go deeper on each rule, here are the rules themselves:
Stay financially independent, don’t let the venture guys in too soon
Don’t have meetings
Never make an organizational chart. Putting people in boxes makes some smug and others mad.
Promote from within.
Don’t hire consultants every time you have a problem.
Have a love affair with your employees
Give away the store to your employees
Don’t play big shot
Ignore the competition
Preserve your sense of humor at all costs