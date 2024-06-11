Michael Best senior partner Jose Olivieri dies

Jose Olivieri, a senior partner for Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, died on Sundy, June 9, the firm announced.

Olivieri spent 43 years with Michael Best and was the firm’s longest serving chair leading the firm’s Higher Education Industry Group. He also practiced employment and immigration law and founded Michael Best’s immigration law practice. He also served as managing partner of the firm’s Milwaukee office and as Labor & Employment Relations chair.

In addition, Olivieri served a board chair for the United Community Center for more than 20 years and served on the boards for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Art Museum, United Way of Greater Milwaukee, Lutheran Social Services and Froedtert Health System. He was also past chair of the Carroll University Board of Trustees and served on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the Mount University Board of Trustees.

“A beacon of wisdom, guidance, and perseverance in the legal community. José…was not only a distinguished lawyer but also a cherished mentor, colleague, and friend,” the firm said in its announcement. “José’s legacy is not just in the cases he won or the policies he shaped; it is in the lives he touched, the young professionals he inspired, and the community he helped build… A once-in-a-generation man, José had the ability to effect change within our organization, industry, and community.”