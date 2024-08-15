Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Metro Milwaukee home sales up 4.8% in July

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors
Last updated

Home sales in the four county metro Milwaukee area were up 4.8% in July, year-over-year, to 1,723, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. For the broader seven-county southeastern Wisconsin area, home sales were up 4.7% in July from a year ago. For the first seven months of the year,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.