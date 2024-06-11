Logout
Real Estate

Metro Milwaukee home sales rise for 5th straight month

By Andrew Weiland
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors
Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were up 9% in May, the fifth straight month of year-over-year increases, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Listings of homes for sale in the area during May were up 13.8% year-over-year, the 10th month in a row of increased listings.

