Messmer High School names next president

Richard Mannisto. Submitted photo. appointed to serve as its new president, the school announced on Monday. Mannisto, who is currently vice president of advancement at in Wauwatosa, will enter his new role at Messmer effective April 1. Mannisto will succeed, who will retire in June after serving as president for 12 years. "This is a tremendous honor and I am humbled to join the Messmer community," Mannisto said. "I look forward to continuing the rich traditions of Catholic education at Messmer High School while also embracing the possibilities that lie ahead. Along with the students, faculty, staff and community, I'm confident we'll ensure Messmer's continued success and growth for generations to come." As vice president of advancement at Wisconsin Lutheran College, Mannisto has annually raised $10 million, as well as helped support program expansion and financial sustainability, according to Messmer's Monday news release. He first joined Wisconsin Lutheran College in 2013 as vice president for development after previously serving in leadership roles at Wisconsin Lutheran High School and other organizations. Mannisto has a doctorate in education from Concordia University, a master's degree in music education from VanderCook College of Music and a bachelor's degree in music education from Wisconsin Lutheran College. "We are thrilled to have an educator and leader of Dr. Mannisto's caliber as our next president," Messmer board chair said. "With Dr. Mannisto's wealth of experience, leadership and commitment to educational advancement, we are confident that Messmer will continue to thrive and evolve as a pillar of the Milwaukee community." In October, with plans to transfer the ownership and operations of its elementary schools Saint Mary, located at 3027 N. Fratney St., Milwaukee, and Saint Rose, located at 514 N. 31st St., Milwaukee, to Seton Catholic Schools. Saint Mary and Saint Rose, which will continue to operate under the same names, joined Seton's 12 Milwaukee Archdiocesan Catholic schools. These ownership transfers left Messmer with only its flagship Messmer High School campus, located at 742 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee.

