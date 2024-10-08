Seton Catholic Schools purchases Saint Mary and Saint Rose elementary schools

As announced earlier this year, Seton Catholic Schools
has moved ahead with its plans to take over operations of Saint Mary and Saint Rose elementary schools in Milwaukee.
According to state records, Messmer Catholic Schools
sold Saint Mary, located at 3027 N. Fratney St., to Seton for $1.68 million and sold Saint Rose, located at 514 N. 31st St., to Seton for $1.32 million. A January announcement stated that Messmer would be transferring operations of Saint Mary and Saint Rose to Seton in time for the 2024-2025 school year.
“This is just the next step in the transaction,” said Gina Styer, communications manager at Seton Catholic Schools. “
We and Messmer are both committed to Catholic education on the North Side of Milwaukee and this transfer reinforces that shared commitment and collaboration.”
Saint Mary and Saint Rose, which will continue to operate under the same names, join Seton's 12 Milwaukee Archdiocesan Catholic schools. This ownership transfer leaves Messmer with only its flagship Messmer High School campus, located at 742 W. Capitol Dr.
In the January announcement, Messmer and Seton officials said the change marks a strategic collaboration between Messmer and Seton, “combining their strengths and resources to elevate high-quality K-8 Catholic education for children and families on Milwaukee’s North Side.”