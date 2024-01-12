Saint Mary and Saint Rose elementary schools in Milwaukee to become part of Seton Catholic Schools

Messmer Catholic Schools has reached an agreement with Seton Catholic schools to take over operation of its Saint Mary and Saint Rose elementary schools in Milwaukee.

The move, slated to take effect at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year, will leave Messmer with one campus – its flagship Messmer High School at 742 W. Capitol Drive in Milwaukee – while adding two additional institutions to Seton’s family of 12 Milwaukee Archdiocesan Catholic schools.

It would also add two more northside elementary schools to the Seton system. Saint Mary is located at 3027 N. Fratney St., Saint Rose at 514 N. 31st St.

Messmer opened as the first Archdiocesan high school in Milwaukee in 1926. In 1999, it assumed operation of Saint Mary elementary school, and in 2007, acquired Saint Rose.

In a press release issued this week, Messmer and Seton officials said the integration of the Saint Rose and Saint Mary schools marks a strategic collaboration between Messmer and Seton, “combining their strengths and resources to elevate high-quality K-8 Catholic education for children and families on Milwaukee’s North Side.”

“This is the right time to integrate our elementary schools,” said Messmer Catholic Schools’ president, Jim Piatt. “As Messmer High School prepares for our 100th year in 2025-26 and expanding enrollment to 600 students, this step signifies a strategic shift, affording Messmer the opportunity to focus on enhancing Catholic high school education while Seton reinforces its proven model for K-8 education.”

The goal for integrating Saint Mary and Saint Rose schools into the Seton Family will be to build on the successful Messmer model, said Brian Couch, president and CEO of Seton Catholic Schools.

“This will be achieved through additional investment of resources and best practices to further deliver a rigorous academic program, a strong Catholic identity and culture and an active effort to continue building a strong and vibrant school community,” Couch added. “Seton has a proven track record of academic success for all students similar to the rich tradition of Messmer.”

Messmer and Seton will strive for a seamless transition for the staff, students and families of Saint Mary and Saint Rose, school leaders said.

Messmer Catholic Schools currently serve 1,200 students across grades K4-12 on Milwaukee’s North Side, although that number will drop with the transfer of the two elementary schools to Seton. Founded in 2015 as a new initiative of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Seton Catholic Schools currently serve about 3,000 students.