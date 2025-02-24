Log In
Message from the Publisher: Celebrating 30 years of BizTimes Media

Dan Meyer
By Dan Meyer
Readers may have noticed a new image on the cover of the past two issues of BizTimes Milwaukee. The number 30 above Biz is a celebration of our 30th year serving the greater Milwaukee business community.

When Small Business Times started in 1995 the goal was to cover and serve owner-managed companies of all sizes. Our name changed to BizTimes Milwaukee in 2008, but our mission remains much the same today. We exist to make the business community smarter, more informed and, ultimately, more successful. Our job is to provide readers, whether in print, online or at our events, with easily understandable coverage of news, best practices, industry insights, economic issues and market trends.

We’ll have much more on our anniversary, and the next 30 years, in a special issue in March. For now, we want to thank you for your readership and event attendance over the years. A special thank you also goes to our paid subscribers and those who have sponsored our events and advertised in our magazine and digital products. Your support has made the past 30 years possible.

If your company is celebrating a business anniversary this year, we welcome the opportunity to help share your story as part of a special Anniversaries section in our March issue. Contact our sales director, Linda Crawford, for more information.

As always, please let us know if you have any news to share so we can help tell your story. I welcome your feedback on any of our coverage or events. You can reach me at dan.meyer@biztimes.com

Thank you for your support and here’s to another 30 years.

Dan Meyer
Publisher/Co-Owner

BizTimes Milwaukee

