Merging business and philanthropy for systemic change

The advantages of an organization merging its philanthropic and business goals are numerous. Employees want to be part of a greater purpose. Clients and customers want to partner with and support organizations that align with their values. By merging business and philanthropy, organizations can reflect their culture and values, sustainably improve the lives of others, and build healthier businesses.

The Dohmen Company Foundation successfully merged its business and philanthropic purpose leading to a win-win for multiple stakeholders.

Foundation president Kathy Koshgarian says Dohmen’s 164 years of business success led to deep experience and learnings in nearly every aspect of the healthcare supply system.

“As the first organization in the nation to transition from a multigenerational, family-owned S-Corp to a philanthropic enterprise wholly owned by a foundation, 100% of our social businesses’ profits are used for charitable purposes,” said Koshgarian. “Our current structure perfectly blends our business rigor with our philanthropic heart, providing the powerful force needed to drive systemic change.”

Koshgarian adds that the team’s collective backgrounds provide a wide range of perspectives while drawing upon multi-layered experiences.

Lianna Bishop, executive director, brings more than a decade of nonprofit experience, a background in social innovation and participates with several food equity and environmental sustainability nonprofits. Koshgarian’s experience is grounded in building, leading, and growing successful organizations with a passion for being part of the solution to normalize food as medicine.

“We seek to amplify our impact by investing in and engaging with strong, like-minded partners,” said Bishop, “Because, just like we’ve experienced with our internal team, our impact is greater together.”

The Dohman Company Foundation

dohmencompanyfoundation.org | (877) 204-9590