Mequon-based MediCardia Health Inc. raises $3 million for its virtual health platform

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Veteran angel investor Jeff Rusinow led the funding round for Mequon-based MediCardia.
Mequon-based Medicardia Health Inc. announced it raised $3 million in its first major financing round. The virtual health platform was founded last year by chief executive officer Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri, an electrophysiologist with the Froedtert…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

