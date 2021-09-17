Mequon-based Data Financial to build new HQ in Franklin

Mequon-based Data Financial Inc., a distributor of cash handling and automation products for banks and casinos, plans to build a new headquarters in Franklin. According to a public notice, Data Financial wants to build a…

Mequon-based Mequon-based Data Financial Inc. , a distributor of cash handling and automation products for banks and casinos, plans to build a new headquarters in Franklin. According to a public notice, Data Financial wants to build a 12,600-square-foot office and warehouse building on Oakwood Park Drive. The building would be built on a 2.6-acre site west of 4765 W. Oakwood Park Drive. Marc Masi, president of Data Financial, said he hopes to break ground on the project in mid-October and move in around May or June next year. The facility will be more centrally located for employees, he said. Data Financial will also own the building, as opposed to leasing its current facility. It will also include a showroom and have a modern, open-concept work environment. Data Financial currently does not have a space to bring in and entertain customers, Masi said. "This gives us an opportunity to have a better laid out, better working environment, and to better highlight what we do to our customers," he said. Data Financial has 42 employees, though most of them are service staff located throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. About 10-12 people work in the office to varying degrees, Masi said. The company offers consultation, custom software, and a wide selection of cash handling products for a number of industries, including financial institutions and gaming establishments. It was founded in 1983.