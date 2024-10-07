Mental health clinic opens in Pewaukee

Minnesota-basedhas opened its third Wisconsin clinic, in Pewaukee. The new 4,600-square-foot clinic, located at N14 W23777 Stone Ridge Drive, has seven therapists on staff. Ellie Mental Health also has clinics in Hales Corners and Middleton, with over 200 locations nationwide. The Pewaukee clinic offers treatment for individuals, couples, adolescents and families seeking therapy. Clinic directorsaid in a news release that the Pewaukee clinic will “help fill the gap of mental health needs in our community.” “Mental health struggles are widespread, no matter how big or how small,” Kuehl said. “These challenges can be debilitating for individuals, families and communities, especially when support at the appropriate care level is not available. With our new clinic, we aim to provide an inclusive, safe and supportive environment with a unique ability to provide immediate access to outpatient care.” The new clinic will host an open house and grand opening on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “No matter a person’s level of mental health needs, they deserve to have easy access to affordable and exceptional care with a clinician they are comfortable with,” Kuehl said in the news release. “We are here to offer just that.” [caption id="attachment_598342" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Ellie Mental Health's Pewaukee clinic. Submitted by Ellie Mental Health.[/caption]