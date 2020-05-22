Menomonee Falls printing company relocating to former EnSync space

Menomonee Falls-based commercial printing company Burton & Mayer Inc. is moving into the space formerly occupied by Ensync Inc.

Burton & Mayer said in a news release that the company would be set up by Aug. 16 in its new location, at N88W13901 Main St., Suite 200. The company is moving just down the road from its current location at W140 N9000 Lilly Road.

“Work is being done at the new facility now so we can move presses, bindery and other operations over a period of weeks,” Jason Anderson, Burton & Mayer sales manager, said in the release. “This means there will be no interruption of production from one location to the next. For our clients this will be a seamless transition from one address to another.”

The 42,600-square-foot space had previously been used by Ensync, which made distributed energy resources systems and internet of energy control platforms. The company laid off substantially all its workers and filed for receivership in March 2019. Ensync initially moved into the space in early 2018.

“With advancements in both digital and traditional manufacturing technologies, we believe the new facility is a great fit for both clients and employees,” Jennifer Burton-Ziemann, president of Burton & Mayer, said in an email. “It’s only a block away, so employees will not be impacted with a longer commute. And the facility is well equipped for Burton & Mayer to continue offering high quality products, meeting tight time commitments all necessary for our customer’s success.”

Burton & Mayer announced its relocation after selling its 105,500-square-foot Lilly Road industrial building to Denmark-based Caljan Inc., which plans to use the facility to manufacture conveyors and automated labeling products. Those are operations currently performed overseas.

Also with this move, Burton & Mayer will be just east of where Main Street and Interstate 41 interchange, an area that’s undergoing change.

The former Radisson hotel just west of the interchange was recently converted to a Delta Hotel by Marriott. And Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC is redeveloping the former von Schledorn Auto Group site southeast of the interchange. That project includes a new 33,000-square-foot Ascension Wisconsin health center and potentially an office development.

International Autos Group has built two new dealership buildings on the north side of Main Street, which are meant replace those of the former Von Schledorn Auto Group.