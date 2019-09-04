Ascension Wisconsin plans to build a new 33,000-square-foot health center and small-scale inpatient hospital in Menomonee Falls.

The two-story health center is planned for a portion of the former von Schledorn Auto Group site at N88 W14167 Main St.

The first floor of the building will house a 16,500-square-foot small-scale hospital with emergency services and eight inpatient beds. The hospital will be owned and operated by Ascension Wisconsin Emerus JV, LLC, a joint venture between the health system and micro-hospital developer Emerus Holdings. Ascension said it is one of several planned small-scale hospitals that will be owned and operated under the joint venture.

The second floor of the center will include a 16,500-square foot primary and specialty care clinic, staffed by Ascension Wisconsin providers.

“We know that providing convenient access to care is important to our patients and their families,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin. “This new health center provides an innovative way to integrate inpatient and outpatient services while keeping care close to home.”

Construction on the Ascension facility in Menomonee Falls is scheduled to begin in the spring, with an expected opening date of April 2021. Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC is the contracted developer for the center.

The project is expected to create between 50 and 70 new jobs.

The micro-hospital is one of several that are planned or underway in the region.Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has announced plans to build two small-scale neighborhood hospitals, including one near its new Drexel Town Square Health Center in Oak Creek and another near its new health center on North Port Washington Road in Mequon.