Menomonee Falls-based JAX planning Franklin facility

By
Ashley Smart
-
JAX Inc. industrial lubricants.
Menomonee Falls-based JAX Inc., a manufacturer of industrial lubricants, plans to open a second area facility, in Franklin, according to Plan Commission documents. The company is seeking approval of a special permit to operate within…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

