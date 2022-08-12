Menomonee Falls-based JAX planning Franklin facility

Menomonee Falls-based JAX Inc.,
a manufacturer of industrial lubricants, plans to open a second area facility, in Franklin, according to Plan Commission documents.
The company is seeking approval of a special permit to operate within a building at 9845 S. 57th
St., located in the Franklin Industrial Park. The site was previously occupied by Rocore Industries, a manufacturer of industrial cooling products.
Plan Commission documents show JAX plans to package their lubricants into aerosol cans at the Franklin facility.
JAX also currently operates a facility at W134 N5373 Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls. This is where all the company’s lubricants are manufactured and blended.
JAX also has distribution centers in Nashville and Sacramento.
City of Franklin staff have recommended approval of JAX’s special permit request, which will be the subject of a public hearing Aug. 18.