Menomonee Falls apartment, townhouse buildings sold for $10.8 million

By
Alex Zank
-
Apple Valley Apartments and Townhomes.
Apple Valley Apartments and Townhomes. (Credit: Google)

The Apple Valley Apartments and Townhomes in Menomonee Falls have been sold for $10.8 million, according to state records.

The apartment and townhouse buildings are located south of Menomonee Avenue, near where it meets Appleton Avenue. They contain 100 units in all, state records indicate.

Two entities purchased the buildings. One buyer, TW Apple Valley LLC, is an affiliate of Waukesha-based Wright Weber Management LLC. The other, Apple Valley Associates LLC, is affiliated with Delafield-based Morgenson Realty Co. Inc.

According to Waukesha County records, the land and buildings have a total assessed value of roughly $7.26 million.

Apple Valley features amenities such as large patios or balconies and a clubhouse, according to Morgenson Realty’s website. The apartments units range from single- to two-bedrooms, and the townhouses all have two bedrooms. It is also near Appleton Avenue, a major commercial corridor in Menomonee Falls. Nearby, southeast of where Appleton Avenue meets Pilgrim Road, a new Burger King and Waukesha State Bank branch are being constructed.

Alex Zank
