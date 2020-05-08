Meet the 2020 Notable LGBTQ Executives

The latest edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee Notables series is Notable LGBTQ Executives, recognizing LGBTQ executives making a difference in southeastern Wisconsin.

Thirteen Notable LGBTQ Executives are profiled in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Requirements to be considered for the list included:

Nominated executives must be based in the southeastern Wisconsin area (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their firm (within 3 levels of the CEO).

Nominees must hold a leadership position in their industry outside their own organization, have made a significant contribution to advancing workplace equality at their own workplace or beyond, and act as a role model or mentor.

Click here to see all of the Notable LGBTQ Executives and links to their profiles.

Other recent Notables groups recognized by BizTimes Milwaukee include Notable Women in Commercial Banking and Notable Women in Manufacturing.

Click here to learn more about the Notables series and to submit nominations for other Notables categories.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.