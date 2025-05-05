Mediterranean restaurant planned at downtown’s Ascent apartment tower

An upscale Mediterranean restaurant is coming to downtown Milwaukee from the owners of Saffron in the Third Ward.

Fatima and Hanish Kumar on Monday announced that the new restaurant concept, known as āya, will fill the approximately 7,000 square feet of retail space at the Ascent high rise apartment tower, located at 700 E. Kilbourn Ave.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new era of Mediterranean dining with āya,” the Kumars said in a press release. “Our goal is to create a space where guests can connect over exceptional food and drink, experiencing the rich culture and flavors of the Middle East in a fresh, elevated, and truly celebratory way. āya will whisk you away to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean, offering a taste of centuries-old recipes, with our signature twist of elegance and flair.”

With a medley of culinary influences, the globally inspired menu will offer charcoal-grilled specialties, mezze (small plates) and large plates for sharing, with spice-rich cuisine paying homage to the shores and vibrant bazaars of the Middle East, the release said. āya’s “experiential” cocktail menu will feature fresh ingredients and artistic, bespoke creations.

“From the inviting ambiance and décor to the carefully curated sound and lighting, every detail at āya is designed to evoke a sense of awe, elegance, and authentic hospitality that will leave a lasting impression,” the press release said.

The Kumars said the new restaurant is building on the couple’s success with Saffron, which opened in 2022, and a location in New Jersey that opened in 2023.

An opening date and other details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Ascent, developed by New Land Enterprises, opened in 2022 as the world’s tallest mass timber building with 259 apartments.