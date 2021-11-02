Medical rehabilitation hospital planned in Kenosha

Albuquerque-based rehabilitative health care provider ClearSky Health announced it plans to build a 30-bed hospital in Kenosha.

When completed, the hospital is expected to provide rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who have disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other complex conditions, including COVID-19.

ClearSky has not yet disclosed the specific site where the hospital will be built, but a spokesperson said it will be within Kenosha city limits.

The 40,000-square-foot building will include all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room and a “daily living space” that will allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions, ClearSky said in its announcement.

The hospital will be staffed by physicians; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists and dieticians.

“Our highly trained team, specialized equipment, dedicated facility, and integrative approach set us apart,” said Darby Brockette, chief executive officer of ClearSky Health. “We go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimum outcomes for their recoveries.”

ClearSky currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, and plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Kansas and additional Texas locations.

“We’re pleased to have helped ClearSky Health’s leadership during their due diligence process,” said Heather Wesling Grosz, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. “We were able to gather information and facilitate community connections to determine if an investment in our market was feasible. The hospital will be a welcome addition to our community.”

ClearSky is expected to break ground for the Kenosha hospital in spring 2022, with an opening scheduled for spring 2023.