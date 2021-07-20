Medical College of Wisconsin teams up with UW on $3 million study of state’s health disparities

The Medical College of Wisconsin is partnering with the UW School of Medicine and Public Health on a $3 million study of health inequities across Wisconsin.

Through the three-year project, the state’s two medical schools will use existing clinical data from health systems and insurers as well as geographic data to measure health disparities and recommend solutions to address them. The goal is to understand where gaps in care exist, the institutions said. Examples could include identifying areas and populations that can benefit by focusing on maintaining healthy blood pressure, colorectal cancer screening, or depression screenings during pregnancy.

The project is being funded by MCW’s Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin endowment and the UW SMPH’s Wisconsin Partnership Program.

“By supporting a collaboration of this magnitude – between academic centers, health systems, and payers – we aim to bring forward new solutions that will reduce inequities in health and positively impact those who have been underserved and marginalized,” said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and senior associate dean at MCW.

The medical schools will also partner with the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, the Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality, and the Wisconsin Health Information Organization.

The project is led by Dr. Maureen Smith, professor of population health sciences and family medicine and community health at the UW SMPH, and Dr. Joan Neuner, professor of medicine at MCW.