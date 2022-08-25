Medical College of Wisconsin gets $5.9 million donation for multiple myeloma research

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Medical College of Wisconsin
The St. Louis-based Paula & Rodger Riney Foundation will provide $5.9 million to the Wauwatosa-based Medical College of Wisconsin to fund multiple myeloma research. "We are pleased to partner with the MCW Cancer Center in…

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

