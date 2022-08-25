Medical College of Wisconsin gets $5.9 million donation for multiple myeloma research

The St. Louis-based Paula & Rodger Riney Foundation will provide $5.9 million to the Wauwatosa-based Medical College of Wisconsin to fund multiple myeloma research. "We are pleased to partner with the MCW Cancer Center in…

"We are pleased to partner with the MCW Cancer Center in our shared aspiration of finding a cure for multiple myeloma," said Rodger Riney . "Since the establishment of the foundation, we have sought out the most innovative work in the field, and we are very excited about the promise MCW's research shows for treating this complex disease."

For more than 20 years, MCW has worked with health care partners to provide patients with research-based myeloma clinical care and access to cancer clinical trials and medical discoveries, including findings in immune therapies – an approach that deploys the body's natural immune defenses to slow the spread of cancer cells.

The donation by the Paula & Rodger Riney Foundation will support cancer research projects during the next two years and promote ongoing advancement of MCW's work in immunotherapies to treat patients who are long-term survivors of myeloma.