Mead & Hunt acquires Symbiont

Middleton-based architectural-engineering firm Mead & Hunt announced that it has acquired West Allis-based Symbiont , an engineering, procurement, and construction firm.

In a news release, Mead & Hunt said the deal allows the two firms to "expand their geographic and market reach on a national level, specifically in the areas of water, renewable energy (biogas), and food and beverage."

"This merger not only holds enormous benefit for both our companies, but for our clients as well," said Andy Platz, CEO and President of Mead & Hunt. "We continuously work to provide our clients with new and expanded services. This move combines Mead & Hunt’s and Symbiont’s resources and project experience to support and grow our food and beverage and municipal markets. This union represents an ideal cultural fit. Both companies share values that put our communities, clients, partners, and employees first."

Symbiont was founded in 1981. Mead & Hunt was founded in 1900 and has more than 1,200 employees in more than 40 offices across the U.S.

"Our vision for Symbiont’s future made this the perfect fit," said Tom Bachman, previously CEO and president of Symbiont and now group leader at Mead & Hunt. "With expanded resources and a greater geographic and market reach, we can better holistically serve our current and future clients. In addition, Mead & Hunt shares our strong commitment to sustainability and growth to make our planet better, one project at a time."