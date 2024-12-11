Mayville Engineering Co. CFO to leave company next year, successor named

[caption id="attachment_603097" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Todd Butz
Todd Butz
, the chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based manufacturer Mayville Engineering Company
plans to leave the company on June 30, the company announced Wednesday.
“Since joining our organization in 2008, Todd has built a strong finance team well-equipped to further advance our multi-year value creation strategy,” said Jag Reddy
, president and chief executive officer. “I would like to thank Todd for his many contributions during his 17-year career with MEC and wish him the very best as he embarks on this next chapter.”
Rachele Lehr
, the company’s chief human resource officer, will succeed Butz as CFO. She will assume the position on April 22.
Prior to joining MEC in 2023, Lehr spent nearly 15 yeas with Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton
, where she held senior finance and corporate roles, including senior vice president of administration and human resources, and controller.

Rachele Lehr
Lehr began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers
where she led audit engagements with public companies.
“Rachele is an accomplished strategic leader whose unique blend of financial and business acumen remain valuable assets as we further advance our MBX value creation journey,” said Reddy. “As a trusted business partner with a proven ability to drive organizational transformation, we’re excited to have Rachele lead our finance team during this next, important phase for our business.”