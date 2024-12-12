Mayfair Reserve apartment complex in Wauwatosa sold to Illinois-based investment firm

outheast Wisconsin

Oak Brook, Illinois-based investment firmhas purchased a Wauwatosa apartment complex at 11011 W. North Ave., according to a Thursday announcement. Known as Mayfair Reserve, the four-story building includes 236 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with amenities including an outdoor pool and dog park, among others. The property was developed in 2017 by Atlanta-basedand New York-based. Atlantic sold the property to JVM, according to the announcement. A JVM spokesperson declined to share the purchase price. JVM is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm with properties throughout the Midwest. Mayfair Reserve will be the third sproperty in the current JVM portfolio and will be rolled into the JVM property management platform. In total, JVM now owns and manages 22 communities throughout the Midwest. "Mayfair Reserve is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio and perfectly aligns with our strategy of acquiring high-quality investment opportunities in thriving locations," said, president and chief executive officer of JVM. "With no competitive projects under construction, recent road completions and JVM's award-winning management team delivering a superior resident experience, we believe this property offers a significant opportunity for rental growth. We are very excited to further expand our presence in thearea." JVM also owns a 175-unit apartment complex in Brown Deer called The Bevy and a 480-unit complex called The Reserve at Kenosha, which