Kenosha apartment complex sold for $115 million

Final phase of 480-unit project finished last year

By
Alex Zank
-
The Reserve at Kenosha. Credit: Google
The Reserve at Kenosha. Credit: Google
Oak Brook, Illinois-based JVM Realty Corp. has acquired the 480-unit The Reserve at Kenosha apartment complex for $115 million, state records show. The Reserve, formerly known as The Springs at Kenosha, is located at 12742…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display