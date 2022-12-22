Matt Neumann to become executive chairman of SunVest Solar

Matt Neumann will move from chief executive officer to executive chairman of SunVest Solar, a Chicago- and Pewaukee-based renewable energy company. The company also announced the appointment of Bram Walters as CEO to support the company’s rapid growth. Walters was previously co-founder and partner at Euclid Capital, a private equity firm that invested in SunVest in 2020. Walters has been a board member of SunVest since the investment and served as interim chief financial officer in 2021 and early 2022. “In the 13 years since founding the company, SunVest has grown from its roots as a Midwestern focused developer into a nationally recognized developer, builder and owner-operator with a rapidly-expanding portfolio of operating renewable energy projects,” Neumann said. “As we continue to build our team from less than 20 people only three years ago, to 50 people today and more to come, we are thrilled to have a leader as experienced as Bram Walters, who shares my vision for SunVest’s future.” SunVest expects to have 250 megawatts of renewable generation assets under management by the end of 2023 and has a pipeline of projects approaching 2 gigawatts. “I am excited to be joining the leadership team at SunVest at this incredible point in its growth trajectory,” Walters said. “I have worked closely with SunVest’s board of directors and leadership team for nearly three years and look forward to furthering my commitment to the company. I would like to thank Matt Neumann for supporting me through the transition and letting me take the lead in this next chapter of growth. Together, I am confident of what we can achieve for the future of SunVest.” SunVest has also made other executive appointments naming Timothy Polz as chief development officer and Kirk Kindred as president of business development.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!