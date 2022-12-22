Matt Neumann to become executive chairman of SunVest Solar

By
-
Matt Neumann and Bram Walters

Matt Neumann will move from chief executive officer to executive chairman of SunVest Solar, a Chicago- and Pewaukee-based renewable energy company. The company also announced the appointment of Bram Walters as CEO to support the company’s rapid growth. Walters was previously co-founder and partner at Euclid Capital, a private equity firm that invested in SunVest

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

