MATC Offers Solutions to Develop and Retain Your Workforce

Even prior to the onset of COVID-19, the Milwaukee region was at a crossroads. Companies could not fill job openings while many residents felt jobs with higher wages were out of reach. As our region recovers, employers continue to plan how to address skills gaps.

Milwaukee Area Technical College serves its district, including businesses looking to invest in their own workforce as a way to close persistent skills gaps.

“Our college is here to support the community’s talent development needs,” said Lisa Reid, MATC director of Workforce Solutions. “We do that through on-site customized training and take a consulting business solutions approach with each industry.”

One way that MATC helps small businesses is by partnering with business improvement districts (BIDs) like the Menomonee Valley Partners Inc., and the Franklin Business Park Consortium, among others. Through these partnerships, the college can provide workforce training and professional development in a shared training model.

“We meet with employers to perform a needs assessment and understand the key outcomes that they are looking to gain from our training,” Reid said. “I have seen businesses successfully get the skills that they need on-demand and quickly. From there, they are able to put employees on a career path and promote from within, which helps them retain their workforce.”

The training offered by MATC is flexible to stay current with business and market trends, and are customized to fit the needs and goals of employers.

“In our meetings with employers, we are focused on better understanding the business needs for their particular organization and the challenges they are facing,” Reid said. “Are they launching a new product, do they have an increase in demand or are they adding a new technology? From there, our certified trainers and instructors can mold training to help the business reach its goal.”

Industry-Specific Training

The training administered by the college covers all skills needed for a company to excel – leadership development, quality control and foundational soft skills.

The training is broken up into four, two-hour sessions across a period of four weeks. Each training is led by an MATC faculty member who is a certified subject matter expert.

MATC currently offers the following training workshops:

Management Essentials

Leadership Principles for Frontline Managers

Change Management

Emotional Intelligence

Effective Communication

Diversity and Inclusion

Conflict Resolution

Succession Planning

Advanced Lean Six Sigma

For more details on the training offerings, contact Lisa Reid at Reidlk@matc.edu.

Grant Dollars Available for Businesses

MATC takes pride in offering affordable, competitively priced solutions for career advancement. To offset the cost of training, MATC promotes Workforce Advancement Training (WAT) grants.

The Wisconsin Technical College System administers the WAT grant program, focused on upgrading incumbent employees’ skills and productivity.

“This is an incredible benefit for small businesses, with the grant covering up to 65% of the training costs,” Reid said. “Training under these grants must focus on occupation skills but can include a combination of occupational, academic and employability topics or career path courses.”

For more information and to request a complimentary consultation, go to matc.edu and search ‘Workforce Solutions.’

matc.edu

414.297.6083