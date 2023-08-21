Marti Wronski’s game changing career with the Milwaukee Brewers

By
-
Marti Wronski
Marti Wronski Credit: Valerie Hill

In November 2003, when Milwaukee Brewers executive Rick Schlesinger, then the team’s executive vice president of business operations, first called Marti Wronski to see if she was interested in leading the Brewers’ legal department, she turned him down. At the time, the Brewers’ $400 million baseball stadium – known then as Miller Park – was

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display