Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Martha Olla

Martha Olla has been part of the Stallé Realty Group since 1998, as co-founder and partner. Stallé Realty Group is a top producing team within Keller Williams Realty.

Olla Consistently ranks in the top 1% of Metro MLS. In 2019, she successfully closed $16 million in production, assisting 30 families buy and sell real estate.

Olla is a lifelong resident of the North Shore. She and her husband Joe raised their four children in Whitefish Bay and Fox Point.

“My husband and I were moving from Chicago to Milwaukee and had an idea of the neighborhood we wanted to live in and a price range. We contacted an old friend, Martha Olla,” said David Kudlata, application sales manager, Oracle. “Martha helped us find the perfect home. Martha walked us through every step along the process from offer, negotiation, acceptance, inspection and closing. Once we bought the home, Martha was always by our side to answer questions and help with any details we needed. I could not have asked for a more attentive, conscientious, caring real estate professional. I have bought and sold five properties in my life and Martha was truly the best.”