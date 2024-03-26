MARS Solutions Group names Jeremy Fojut chief revenue officer

Town of Brookfield-based MARS Solutions Group
, a staffing and consulting firm for the information technology industry, announced today the appointment of Jeremy Fojut
to the role of chief revenue officer. He begins his new role April 1.
A serial entrepreneur, Fojut co-founded the Milwaukee-based brand engagement agency NEWaukee. He announced his departure from the company
at the start of the year.
Fojut also co-founded Rivet, a software platform that uses algorithms to connect individuals within an organization to help them meet and form lasting relationships with their colleagues, and Newance, a talent recruitment firm.
In his new role at MARS Solution Group, Fojut will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and business development, with a focus on driving growth and expanding market share.
"We are delighted to announce Jeremy Fojut's appointment as our new chief revenue officer to support the fast growth at MARS Solutions Group and the further expansion into AI related offerings," said Rashi Khosla
founder and chief executive officer at MARS Solutions Group. "Jeremy brings a wealth of experience from the tech and founder community, coupled with a strong dedication to innovation and community engagement. With his leadership, we are confident in his ability to drive our revenue growth initiatives forward."
MARS Solution Group has been named a Future 50 Award winner, recognizing the fastest-growing privately-held companies in southeastern Wisconsin, by BizTimes Milwaukee the last two years. Khosla previously said the ongoing labor shortage has allowed her company to benefit from the high demand for workers. The company emphasizes its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce.
"I am honored to join the talented team at MARS Solutions Group and take on the role of chief revenue officer," said Fojut. "I am excited to collaborate with our dynamic team to further strengthen our position in the market, drive revenue growth, and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."