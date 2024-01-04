Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut, co-founder of NEWaukee, leaving organization  

Serial entrepreneur Jeremy Fojut
, co-founder of the Milwaukee-based brand engagement agency NEWaukee
, announced Thursday he's departing the company.
Fojut, who was the company’s chief idea officer, decided to step down to focus on “passion projects,” according to Thursday’s announcement. It did not specify what those projects are but said Fojut will focus on the “next chapter of his professional journey.”
Following his departure, Angela Damiani
, co-founder and chief executive officer of NEWaukee, will continue to lead the organization. This transition will allow for “fresh perspectives and possibilities” within the organization, according to Thursday’s announcement.
“The entire NEWaukee team wishes Jeremy all the best in his next chapter,” said Damiani. “I’m confident his passion, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to impact the region for years to come. As NEWaukee approaches its 15th anniversary in February, our team remains committed to helping our clients engage their audiences in new and innovative ways.”
Damiani and Fojut first launched NEWaukee in 2009 with an initial focus on events. Over the past 14 years, the organization has evolved into a full-service corporate brand and talent agency.
Fojut was recognized in 2022
by BizTimes Milwaukee as an entrepreneurship award winner at the annual Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum.
He is also the co-founder and CEO of Rivet
, a software platform that uses algorithms to connect individuals within an organization to help them meet and form lasting relationships with their colleagues, and the co-founder of Newance
, a talent recruitment firm. He announced in a LinkedIn post he'll be stepping down from those roles as well.
"As I bid farewell to NEWaukee, Newance, Rivet, and The Milwaukee Founder Community, I take with me experiences that'll shape my journey," said Fojut. "My passion for creative solutions, building coalitions, and making a positive impact is unwavering."