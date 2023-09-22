Waukesha | Founded: 2006

Industry: IT Staffing and consulting

Employees: 315

MARS Solutions Group is a staffing and consulting firm for the information technology industry, that helps clients hire top-tier talent in tech-related fields.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Rashi Khosla, founder and chief executive officer: “We help companies reach their DE&I efforts through our network of talent and resources. MARS Solutions Group has been a strong advocate for giving opportunities to people who come from diverse backgrounds. Here at MARS, 44% of our company is female, 56% of our company is male and 86% of our consultants identify as BIPOC.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“2023 has presented many obstacles to the IT industry, including talent acquisition and retention, market saturation and skills gaps. The United States unemployment rate is at 3.6% overall, and 2% in technology.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“As the COVID-19 pandemic slowed and many businesses returned to normal, employees were voluntarily quitting their jobs at the highest rates seen since December 2000. MARS Solutions Group helped our clients navigate this challenging time by alleviating the stress of finding the right candidate for the job and for their company culture.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“The MARS Returnship program has welcomed over 60 people into our program, offering technical training, professional development and placement assistance. We have successfully helped over 80% of our participants re-enter the workforce.”