Marriott ending contract as service provider at GE Healthcare Institute’s conference center

Marriott will no longer be the service provider at the GE HealthCare Institute's conference center, according to a WARN notice filed with the state this week.
The conference center, located at N16 W22419 Watertown Road, currently receives services provided by Marriott Hotel Services, Inc. All 29 Marriott employees who work in the conference center will lose their jobs on May 17.
“The conference center will cease operating on May 17, 2023, because Marriott and the conference center owner have agreed to terminate their hotel management agreement,” according to the WARN notice.
GE HealthCare Institute opened in 1994. It is a 240,000-square-foot training and development facility. It is a global training facility for customers and GE HealthCare colleagues, primarily GE HealthCare’s field service team members who are directly responsible for supporting health care and hospital systems globally. Approximately 10,000 students receive training at HCI annually, with visitors from 125 different countries.
“We were informed that Marriott International is terminating its contract for services provided at the GE HealthCare Institute effective May 17," said a GE HealthCare spokesperson. "We are finalizing a contract with another provider for the same hospitality support."