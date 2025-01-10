Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Marquette University biomedical sciences professor awarded $2.4 million NIH research grant

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Learn more about:
Marquette UniversityMedical College of WisconsinJohn MantschMatthew HearingWilliam Cullinan
Last updated
Matthew Hearing. Photo submitted by Marquette University.

Matthew Hearing, an associate professor of biomedical sciences at Marquette University’s college of health sciences, has received a $2.4 million research project grant from the National Institute’s of Health’s National Institute of Mental Health to study treatments for stress-related neuropsychiatric conditions such as major depressive disorder.

Hearing and his team will test whether “chronic unpredictable stress produces sex-dependent neurological changes that result in deficits in behavioral/cognitive flexibility, and that this reflects impaired function of areas of the brain such as the prefrontal cortex,” according to Marquette’s Thursday news release.

Deficits in cognitive flexibility can be evident in an individual through their ineffective problem-solving and “negative thought patterns that come at the expense of healthy coping responses,” according to the news release.

- Advertisement -

“Flexible behavior — the ability to adapt behavior in response to changing environmental contingencies — is a critical component of everyday life,” Hearing said. “Our preliminary findings indicate that prolonged exposure to unpredictable psychosocial stress produces deficits in strategy shifting, or ‘cognitive flexibility in mice,’ akin to those observed in people with major depressive disorder. Interestingly, similar to human populations, not all mice exhibit deficits in flexibility, which may help to identify risk factors related to individual susceptibility versus resilience to stress.”

For this project, Hearing will also work with former colleague John Mantsch, who is now a professor and chair of pharmacology and toxicology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Hearing and Mantsch also received a $1.7 million grant in 2020 from the National Institutes of Health for a neuroscientific study on substance use disorder in women.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Dr. Hearing and his team to expand on their groundbreaking neuroscientific research on mechanisms underlying mental disorders,” said William Cullinan, dean of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences. “This particular approach has strong implications for understanding and treating a range of debilitating stress-related neuropsychiatric conditions.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee