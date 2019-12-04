Maroon 5 to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Four non-Summerfest shows so far announced for venue

Grammy Award-winning pop band Maroon 5 will return to Milwaukee next summer.

The group, led by vocalist Adam Levine, is set to perform August 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The show is part of the band’s 2020 North American Tour, featuring hit singers Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor as special guests.

Kicking off May 30 in Chula Vista, California, the 41-date tour will stop at notable U.S. venues such as Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston and Citi Field in New York.

Tickets for the tour, including its Milwaukee show, will go on sale to the public on Dec. 13, with a pre-sale starting Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased through Madison-based promoter Frank Productions Concerts’ website.

Maroon 5’s most recent Milwaukee appearance was in Sept. 2018 as one of the first shows held at Fiserv Forum. The group had performed at the Bradley Center two years prior. In 2012, Maroon 5 headlined a private concert, also at the Bradley Center, as part of Northwestern Mutual’s annual meeting.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater is currently undergoing phase two of a $53 million redevelopment project. Construction on the seating bowl and concourse areas is slated for a June 2020 completion. Phase one was complete in time for Summerfest 2019.

Maroon 5 joins a lineup of big-name performers booked at the Amphitheater for concerts in 2020 unrelated to Summerfest. So far, three such shows have been announced:

The Black Crowes, Aug. 22

Maroon 5, Aug. 30

KISS, Sept. 15.

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on July 1.