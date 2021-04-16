Marini Manufacturing acquires Accu-Turn

Racine-based Marini Manufacturing, Inc. announced it has acquired Union Grove-based precision machining shop Accu-Turn, Inc.

Accu-Turn will continue to operate in its existing facility at 1375 Industrial Park Dr. as a division of Marini called ATI Precision, as part of the acquisition.

The deal fits in with Marini’s long-term growth strategy by expanding its capabilities and customer base in the lighting, hydraulic, fluid power, and flow meter markets, the company said in an announcement Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am pleased to welcome our new ATI Precision employees,” said Tom Marini, president and chief executive officer of Marini Manufacturing. “They are a highly skilled and dedicated group of individuals who will add value to our company, as well as to our new and existing customers. We look forward to implementing our strategic initiatives and plans for growth.”

Marini was founded in 1952 as Marini Tool and Die with a focus on producing tools, jigs, fixtures and gauges for local companies in the Racine area. The company expanded over the years into production machining, and today provides precision machining and assemblies to a variety of industries. It moved into its facility at 5100 21st St. in Racine in 2000 and completed a 10,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in 2010.

The new ATI Precision division is an ISO 9001:2015 certified precision contract machine shop specializing in the precision machining of castings, extrusions, bar stock and ferrous and nonferrous materials serving industrial markets.