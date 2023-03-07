Marcus Investments’ real estate arm raising $100 million fund

By
-
Marquee Capital is the owner of the Grafton Commons shopping center. Photo courtesy of Marquee Capital.

Marquee Capital, the real estate arm of Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments LLC, announced this week the launch of its second real estate fund. Marcus RE Fund II, LP, has a funding goal of $100 million. The fund will continue Marquee Capital’s strategy of acquiring retail shopping centers throughout the Midwest, but will also focus on senior

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display