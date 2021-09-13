Manufacturers to reflect on operational challenges at BizTimes’ Next Gen Manufacturing Summit

Manufacturing companies in the region expect many of the same challenges they are facing now to continue into 2022, including disrupted supply chains, increased material and freight costs and a shortage of talent in Wisconsin’s labor market.

These pandemic-related disruptions have forced manufactures to attempt to create long-term solutions as they work to manage customer expectations while alleviating a tremendous amount of pressure placed on their company’s culture.

After operating in a pandemic environment for nearly 2 years, leading manufacturers have had a chance to reflect on their new strategies while rolling out new initiatives to position themselves for the future.

The annual BizTimes Next Generation Manufacturing Summit, taking place Oct. 12, will help business leaders understand how manufacturers are dealing with disrupted supply chains and a major workforce shortage and how they’ve shifted operations to manage productivity and automation issues.

Steven Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool, headlines a group of presenters that includes Bob Gross, president and CEO of Gross Automation, Ryan Reigle, president and CEO of Regal Ware, Jim Schneberger, president of New Berlin Plastics, and Mike Steger, president and COO of Waukesha Metal Products.

The 16th annual Next Generation Manufacturing Summit runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Ingleside Hotel in Waukesha at 2810 Golf Road.

Registration is now open. The event will also include networking opportunities and breakout sessions on automation, culture, supply chain and more.

