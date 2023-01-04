Manufacturer planning expansion in Waukesha

By
-
A rendering shows what an addition at Accurate Specialties, Inc., in Waukesha might look like once it is complete. (Rendering courtesy of MSI General)

Last updated on January 4th, 2023 at 04:24 pmA bronze gear manufacturer owned by Watertown-based Fisher-Barton Group Inc. is planning a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. The company, Accurate Specialties, Inc., recently requested a land use plan amendment for the project, a 14.5-acre site at 570 W. Bluemound Road. That land, which is currently home

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display