Mandel Group sells Elm Grove property for single family home development

Hartland-based home builderhas purchased 10 acres of property in Elm Grove for $4.1 million with plans to construct 21 single family homes. The homes are part of a larger development led by Milwaukee-basedto redevelop the former School Sisters of Notre Dame campus along Watertown Plank Road. Construction started in the fall on Caroline Heights, a 237-unit apartment complex that will include one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Two prominent historic buildings along Watertown Plank Road, Notre Dame Hall and Maria Hall will be converted into 35 apartments, and three new apartment buildings with 202 apartments will be built on the campus. Price points will start at approximately $2,000 for one-bedroom apartments while three-bedroom apartments will lease for approximately $3,600, according to a September press release. "Caroline Heights caters to an underserved market of empty nesters looking to remain in or near the community in which they are living while residing in a spacious apartment home," the release says. First move-ins will occur in November 2024, with construction completion in early spring 2025. Mandel installed the utility infrastructure on the single family lots before selling the property to Miller Marriott. The single family homes will be located on the eastern and southern portions of the campus. Of the 21 lots planned, Miller Marriott has accepted offers for 12 of them, according to the company's website.