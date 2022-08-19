Mandel Group plans food-centric development in West Allis

Milwaukee-based Mandel Group
is planning a three-building food-centric development along South 66th Street in West Allis for restaurants, food production and retail use.
The development is planned near the SoNa Lofts
and The West
apartment developments that Mandel Group has built along National Avenue near the West Allis Farmer’s Market. Since it was selected by the city in 2015
to develop the area, Mandel Group has completed $50 million in developments there. The 110-unit SonNa Lofts building is still under construction. Construction will begin soon on the 11,420-square-foot Maker’s Row commercial building.
Now Mandel Group is planning its next development for that area, called The Market at Six Points, which will consist of three buildings totaling 13,200 square feet of food-centric commercial space.
Expected tenants include restaurants, food product producers, and a wine bar with event space, according to a city staff report. The emphasis for the project has been to attract local West Allis businesses and new businesses from metro Milwaukee, not national chains.
“This will amplify the regional value of the West Allis Farmer’s Market and create cross-marketing of the Farmer’s Market with high-draw, creative food venues. It will also make the area more attractive to residents who want more things to do within walking distance of their neighborhood. In other words, to keep people in the neighborhood longer to enjoy what the area has to offer,” the staff report states.
Architectural plans for The Market at Six Points include a two-story tall feature that looks like a vintage milk can. Milwaukee-based Dan Beyer Architects designed the building.
The proposal will be reviewed by the West Allis Plan Commission on Wednesday.