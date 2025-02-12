Mandel Group opens Caroline Heights apartment complex in Elm Grove

Milwaukee-based multi-family real estate development firm Mandel Group is welcoming the first residents at its latest apartment community, Caroline Heights in Elm Grove.

Construction is wrapping up on the first building, a new building with 68 of the planned 237 apartments at the former School Sisters of Notre Dame campus at 13125 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove.

About 30% of the 237 apartments have been leased, according to a press release from Mandel. The company, which specializes in multifamily development and management, anticipates leasing activity to pick up this spring.

- Advertisement -

According to the Caroline Heights leasing site, rents start at $1,855 for a one-bedroom unit and go up to $4,535 for a three-bedroom unit available this summer.

1 of 4

“Many of our residents have moved to Caroline Heights as an alternative to their single-family homes, filling a need in the housing market in the Elm Grove community,” said Phillip Aiello, president and chief operating officer of Mandel. “We have positioned Caroline Heights Apartments as the premier suburban luxury apartment community in the region with enormous windows showing off beautiful vistas, vaulted ceilings creating special living spaces and amenities unparalleled in the community.”

Mandel anticipates that construction work on the historic buildings, known as Notre Dame Hall and Maria Hall, will be completed by the end of the month. Once the redevelopment is complete, these buildings will include 35 apartments that have retained their historic charm, Mandel says, and include a suite of amenities including a two-story clubroom, fitness center, multi-purpose room, golf simulator, and a leasing office with on-site staff.

- Advertisement -

Behind the scenes, a significant component of the project was installing a mile of new water main, hooking into the water supply from the city of Wauwatosa.

Additionally, Miller Marriott Construction Co., a custom home builder based in Delafield, is building a community of 21 single-family homes as part of the overall development.