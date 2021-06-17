Malteurop idling production at Milwaukee plant

Malteurop North America
will idle production at its Milwaukee facility and eliminate 28 jobs in the process, according to a notice
sent to state officials.
The plant at 3830 W. Grant St. is the North American headquarters for Malteurop, which has four malt houses across North America and supplies brewers, distillers and food producers.
In the notice, the company cited the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the decision. A company representative did not immediately respond for additional comment.
The elimination of the positions will start Aug. 15 and continue in phases through Jan. 1. Eliminated positions include seven elevator operators, seven malthouse operators, four electricians and three millwrights. Other positions include an administrative assistant, elevator supervisor, maintenance supervisor, malthouse supervisor, plant engineer, plant manager and SAP coordinator.
Hourly workers are represented by the UAW Brewery Local 9 and IBEW Local 494.