Maker Faire Milwaukee returns next weekend

Maker Faire Milwaukee will make its return next weekend.

The annual event, which convenes engineers, artists, scientists, crafters and “makers” of all kinds from across the region, will be held Sept. 24-26 at a new location this year, the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

This year’s event is also the first since Gearbox Labs, a nonprofit organization based in Sheboygan County that promotes K-16 STEM/STEAM education, took over the fair’s license. It’s previously been produced by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

The fair is designed as a celebration of technology, education, science, art, engineering and sustainability. Maker Faires, which are held in cities across the world, showcase the growing “maker movement.” Event organizers describe it as a “gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do.”

More than 100 makers will showcase their work and projects throughout the weekend. A full list of exhibitors is available here.

Last year, Maker Faire went on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous events have been held at the Wisconsin Center and Wisconsin State Fair Park.

MSOE is this year’s presenting sponsor. BizTimes Media is the event’s media sponsor.

Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Milwaukee and STUFF, will moderate a panel discussion about the changing landscape of education and work on Sept. 24 at the MSOE STEM Center, 1444 N. Water St. Panelists will include Rae Thuot, president of GO Advisors, LLC; Phil Schneider, president of Schneider Strategy Consulting; Brittany Kulka of Husco International; Mike Massie, lead enterprise architect of research and development at Northwestern Mutual; and Bryan Wunar, president and chief executive officer of Discovery World.

Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, along with documentation of vaccination or a negative COVID test, from within 72 hours.