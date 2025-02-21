Make-A-Wish Wisconsin names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_607058" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Wendy Cozzens. Submitted photo.[/caption]
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
has named Wendy Cozzens
as its next chief executive officer, the organization announced on Friday.
Cozzens has served as vice president of philanthropy at Make-A-Wish Wisconsin since 2012. She will succeed retiring president and CEO Patti Gorsky
effective March 3. Gorsky, who announced her retirement
last year, has worked for the organization for over 25 years.
As vice president of philanthropy, Cozzens helped to double Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s budget and to grant more wishes to children with critical illnesses, according to a news release.
“Cozzens offers a leadership style that emphasizes authenticity and compassion, recognizing that each wish represents hope for a child facing a critical illness,” Make-A-Wish Wisconsin said in the news release.
Cozzens previously served as director of development at Meta House
, a nonprofit that provides treatment for women struggling with substance use. Cozzens also served as director of communications and special events at Milwaukee Women’s Center
.
In 1992, Cozzens founded a graphic design firm called Circle
. Through the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp
. (WWBIC), Cozzens has also mentored startup businesses.
“Cozzens’ distinguished career in both the business world and the non-profit sector enable her to approach work with a development mindset and heartfelt dedication,” the news release said. “Her entrepreneurial background as business owner of graphic design firm, Circle, and 20-year nonprofit career make her a powerful advocate for causes she champions, particularly in the realm of women's empowerment and children's issues.”