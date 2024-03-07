Make-A-Wish Wisconsin president and CEO Patti Gorsky announces retirement

Patti Gorsky,
president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
for 25 years, will retire from the nonprofit in early 2025.
The organization made the announcement via a press release on Wednesday afternoon, noting Gorksy’s many contributions during her 25-year tenure, which has included significant increases in both revenue and mission impact.
When Gorksy began her tenure in 1999, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin had a budget of $1 million and granted about 120 wishes annually, the release states. The organization’s current budget is $9 million with more than 400 wishes granted each year.
This year, the Wisconsin chapter, which is celebrating its 40th
Anniversary, is budgeted to grant 405 wishes, more wishes than it has ever granted before.
“Patti’s impressive leadership has meant exponential growth in donations, wishes granted and the magic of a wish come true benefiting generations of children and their families throughout Wisconsin,” board chair Joe Imhoff
said. “Her vision, passion and dedication to the Make-A-Wish mission have been unparalleled. Patti has led growth and organizational improvement across Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and nationally, through her work with Make-A-Wish America.”
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Wisconsin’s ‘Fairy Godmother,’ the highlight of my professional career,” Gorsky said. “Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is an outstanding chapter because of the exceptional team we have built over the years, including hard-working staff, dedicated board and committed volunteers.”
Gorsky will continue in her role as the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board completes a nationwide executive search. The transition of leadership is expected to be completed by early 2025, the organization says.