Madison-based PR firm to open Milwaukee office at Chase Tower

Madison-based Platform Communications
, a strategic communications firm specializing in public affairs, public relations, crisis communications, digital strategy, and advocacy campaigns, plans to open an office in downtown Milwaukee.
The firm recently applied for an occupancy permit at the 22-story Chase Tower building at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The application indicates that Platform plans to lease a 3,500-square-foot space on the building’s 19th floor.
Executives for the firm said its business in the Milwaukee area has been growing. Platform represented the Milwaukee Brewers in the team’s lobbying efforts for public funding for future improvements to American Family Field, recently approved by the state Legislature
, and the Milwaukee Host Committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“We’re pleased to be playing a bigger role in the Milwaukee area as our company evolves from a Madison-based firm to a Midwestern firm with national reach, servicing an increasingly diverse base of clients from offices in Madison, Milwaukee, and various remote work locations,” said Platform Communications president and chief content officer Brian Reisinger
. “Further plans for our Milwaukee presence will be forthcoming.”
Other clients for Platform Communications include: Foxconn, Forest County Potawatomi, American Transmission Company, Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Hospital Associastion, Spectrum, United Healthcare, and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
The firm was founded in 2017 by chairman and chief executive officer Keith Gilkes, former chief political advisor and former chief of staff for Gov. Scott Walker.