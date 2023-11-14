State Senate approves funding for American Family Field improvements

The Wisconsin state Senate today approved a funding package for future improvements to American Family Field, a commitment sought by the Milwaukee Brewers in order for the team to agree to extend its lease at the stadium beyond 2030.

The Senate passed a pair of bills today for the stadium funding, both by 19-14 and with bipartisan support.

The state Assembly has already approved its version of the stadium funding package, which was amended by the Senate. The Assembly will then vote on the Senate version of the bill and if it approves, the legislation will go to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval. The Assembly could vote as soon as this afternoon, according to Matt Smith, a reporter for WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Evers supports the Brewers stadium funding plan and will sign it into law if it reaches his desk, a spokesperson for the governor told the Associated Press.

Under the amended plan approved by the state Senate, the state would provide $386.5 million for future American Family Field upgrades and repairs, the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County will provide a combined $135 million and the Brewers would provide $110 million. The state, city and county will make their contributions with annual installments through 2050, according to the Associated Press.

Amendments by the state Senate also include ticket and luxury suite surcharges for non-baseball events at the stadium, which would generate about $20.7 million, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the Associated Press reported.

“This vote by a bipartisan majority of the state Senate is a historic moment, not only allowing the Stadium District to meet its obligations to maintain the ballpark but paving the way for the Brewers to remain in Wisconsin for the next generation,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers. “We appreciate the leadership in the Legislature and among local officials, and beginning with that of Gov. Evers, as we worked with all stakeholders to help build support for a creative solution that would protect taxpayers. The Brewers will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the days and weeks ahead, as policymakers work on the final steps to put legislation on the desk of Gov. Evers. As the Brewers landlord, the Stadium District needs resources to honor its current lease agreement with its tenant. Today’s bipartisan vote creates a path to provide those resources.”

“This bipartisan legislation is a win for Wisconsin,” said Omar Shaikh, a Milwaukee restaurateur and developer who is also chairman of the Home Crew Coalition group that is lobbying in support of taxpayer funding for stadium improvements. “Countless restaurants, hotels, and bars in Milwaukee depend on the team to survive. The team’s massive economic impact creates thousands of family-supporting jobs that fuel our local economy. Today’s vote shows that Wisconsin’s government can work together to get things done.”