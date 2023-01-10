DotCom Therapy names new CEO

Madison-based teletherapy provider DotCom Therapy has named Omar Dawood chief executive officer. Dawood has also joined DotCom Therapy’s board.

Dawood was previously head of commercial strategy and president of Los Angeles-based BetterUp Care at BetterUp; chief medical officer and head of sales for Los Angeles-based Calm; and chief medical officer of San Francisco-based Ginger and president of Ginger Medical Corp. (now Headspace Health).

Dawood will help guide DotCom Therapy as the company sets new standards for care and access to high-quality therapy for children and adolescents.

“DotCom Therapy was founded on the guiding mission to create opportunities for children and adolescents to receive the highest quality personalized care. I’m excited to be partnering with Omar on this next step of our journey as we expand our offerings, specifically our mental health services, and deepen our reach to more schools, employers and the health care sector,” said Rachel Mack Robinson, founder and president of DCT.

DotCom Therapy’s sole focus is on providing teletherapy to children through schools, youth programs and health care systems. Zesh, its online therapy platform, connects kids with therapists, hosts video calls and schedules appointments.

Dawood’s background in empowering clinicians through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence will help create new opportunities for DCT to accelerate learnings across various patient groups and to create a more personalized experience that provides insights to parents and other key stakeholders to tie care delivery to tangible outcomes.

“Innovation in how we support the growth and development of our children and teenagers has never been more in focus. I am humbled by the opportunity to build upon the amazing work DCT has done in supporting children across over 170 school districts and to expand this level of support to a broader range of mental health resources and outcome driven care that can fill critical needs for schools, employers, health plans and provider groups,” said Dawood.

Dawood holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania, a master of public health with a concentration in cancer epidemiology from Yale University, an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and an MD from the Georgetown University School of Medicine.